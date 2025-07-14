  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$520,000
;
17 1
ID: 28118
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

Sunset Bay 5 by developer Imtiaz is the perfect secluded island coastline, combining harmony and simplicity. Here, life flows to the rhythm of the tide, and every moment is filled with tranquility. Surrounded by the sea, sky, and picturesque landscapes, this address brings clarity and ease to everyday life.

 

The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, combining thoughtful design with panoramic views and seamless connectivity to the coastal beauty of Dubai Islands. Conveniently located near the city center, it combines the serenity of island life with the comfort of urban infrastructure.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Video-Review von wohnanlage The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
