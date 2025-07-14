  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Binghatti Hillside

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$212,000
;
10
ID: 28092
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

Binghatti Hillside is a 21-story residential complex from Binghatti Developers, located in the Dubai Science Park area. The building's architecture is inspired by natural hills, with smooth lines and a modern design that stands out from the surrounding buildings. Thanks to its convenient location next to Al Khail Road, residents have easy access to various areas of Dubai.

 

The complex offers a variety of layouts: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features spacious interiors, high-quality finishes, and a smart home system for added comfort and convenience. The layouts are suitable for different lifestyles, offering options for singles, couples, and families.

 

Residents of Binghatti Hillside can enjoy a variety of amenities, such as swimming pools, gyms, yoga and meditation areas, a business lounge, a barbecue area, and retail stores. The community is surrounded by green spaces and is close to key attractions such as Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
