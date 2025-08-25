Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea in the ART City Residence complex.

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Türkei
von
$130,155
14
ID: 32627
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 12.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit – we can indicate a purchase price of USD 200,000.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², in the ART City Residence complex.

ART City Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from its own private, equipped sandy beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna and Turkish bath
  • Terrace with panoramic views
  • Rooftop jacuzzi
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Alanya, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

