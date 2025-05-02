  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Bečići

Becici, Montenegro
von
$143,763
von
$3,680/m²
;
9
ID: 32842
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 07.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Budva
  • Dorf
    Becici

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithischer Ziegel
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    7

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Verleihung der Staatsbürgerschaft
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Prices starting from €81,000

Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent residence.

You can choose your apartment today:

  • Cozy studios from €81,000

  • 1-bedroom apartments from €115,000

  • 2-bedroom apartments €180,000

Apartment sizes: from 27 m² to 135 m².

INSTALLMENT PLAN over 1.5 years
First payment — only 50%!
(For example, for a studio on installment, the first payment is just €40,500!)

Capital growth: +25–30% in 18 months.

Your home by the sea is waiting for you — take a step toward your dream today!
Flexible payment options available!

Standort auf der Karte

Becici, Montenegro
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
von
$675,048
Wohnanlage Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$295,133
Wohnanlage Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Blizikuce, Montenegro
von
$756,519
Wohnanlage New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Montenegro
von
$100,475
Wohnanlage Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
von
$134,418
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
von
$143,763
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Dobrota, Montenegro
von
$212,825
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 3
Fläche 56–59 m²
4 Immobilienobjekte 4
Ausstattung:Neue Wohnanlage für LuxuskomfortFerienhäuser in einer schönen Atmosphäre. Garantie von hoher QualitätDie Materialien und Inhalte, die sie von ihren Konkurrenten unterscheiden, nämlich: Garage. Videoüberwachung. Wohnungsbau. Freibad. Innengesundheit und Wellnessbereich mit Einrich…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 2 zimmer
56.0 – 59.0
318,579 – 343,882
Immobilienagentur
GATE Realty
Sprachen
English, Русский, Српски
Wohnanlage Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Wohnanlage Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Wohnanlage Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Wohnanlage Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Wohnanlage Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Wohnanlage Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
von
$633,628
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2023
Etagenzahl 12
Fläche 78 m²
1 Immobilienobjekt 1
New condo hotel under construction right on the beachfront in Becici in the center of Budva Riviera – the most developed and attractive to tourist part of the coast of Montenegro.   Hotel has direct access to the 2 kilometers long beach which is considered the most beautiful in Montenegr…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
78.0
627,958
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Sprachen
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Denovici, Montenegro
von
$524,055
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2020
Etagenzahl 5
Newbuilt Premium-Gated Wohnanlage mit einem Pool.Ein brandneuer Premium-Wohnungskomplex in der malerischen Stadt Djenovici auf der Riviera von Herceg Novi. Panoramafenster bieten einen atemberaubenden Blick auf das Meer, die Berge und das exklusive Portonovi-Projekt.Auf dem gepflegten Gebiet…
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Sprachen
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Neueste Nachrichten in Montenegro
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
02.05.2025
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
15.04.2025
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
17.02.2025
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
02.12.2024
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
04.09.2023
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
14.05.2021
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
