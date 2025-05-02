  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Wohnkomplex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Wohnkomplex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
von
$1,56M
;
16
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32636
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2376
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 14.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Herceg Novi
  • Stadt
    Herceg Novi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2024
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    1

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Eingezäunter Bereich

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Русский Русский

Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 square meters.


The location of the complex offers an ideal balance between seclusion and proximity to infrastructure. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find a marina and the Lazure Hotel & Marina complex, a luxurious promenade, and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay.


The complex offers a unique opportunity to enjoy comfort and privacy in modern villas surrounded by nature and equipped with everything needed for an unforgettable vacation and life. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings and panoramic windows create an atmosphere of light and space.
Each villa features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest toilet, storage space, and garages for your convenience. This is the perfect place for those seeking cozy accommodation with the highest level of comfort and style.


The complex is managed by the developer's company and offers the following services:


- 24/7 property management

- Individual concierge service

- Rental services

- Shuttle service to the beach/promenade

 


The construction features high-quality reinforced concrete with a monolithic 40 cm foundation slab. The walls are built with thermal block bricks: 25 cm for external walls and 12 cm for internal walls.

 

Premium-class finishes include:


- The latest collections of ceramic tiles

- Hardwood flooring of at least 12 mm thickness

- Sanitary ware from well-known brand names

- Double-glazed windows with thermal break aluminum profiles

- Hidden profile doors

- Security entrance door

- Zoned lighting

- Automatic garage doors

- Underfloor heating

- Split-system air conditioning

 


Additional options include a furniture package designed according to the project.
Flexible payment terms with a minimum down payment of 50%. Construction is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024."
 

Immobilien in dem Komplex
Typ
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Immobilienpreis, USD
Wohnungen Villa
Fläche, m² 232.0 – 313.0
Preis pro m², USD 4,986 – 6,727
Wohnungspreis, USD 1,56M

Standort auf der Karte

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$453,912
Wohnanlage Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$295,133
Wohngebäude Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
von
$2,09M
Wohnanlage New residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
von
$136,130
Wohngebäude Premium dom v centre goroda
Bar, Montenegro
von
$79,517
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
von
$1,56M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Aparthotel Kolasin Valleys
Aparthotel Kolasin Valleys
Aparthotel Kolasin Valleys
Aparthotel Kolasin Valleys
Aparthotel Kolasin Valleys
Alle anzeigen Aparthotel Kolasin Valleys
Aparthotel Kolasin Valleys
Gemeinde Andrijevica, Montenegro
von
$463,891
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Fläche 35–76 m²
5 Immobilienobjekte 5
Außergewöhnliche Hotels in Kolasin Valleys – Investieren Sie in Luxus und Entspannung in Montenegro Projektbeschreibung: Kolasin Valleys schlägt ein neues Kapitel in der Welt des Hotelgeschäfts und der Investitionen in der Bergregion von Montenegro auf. Dieses Ganzjahresprojekt umfasst…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
47.0 – 72.0
319,089 – 587,101
Wohnung 2 zimmer
72.0 – 76.0
514,346 – 531,353
Studio
35.0
211,570
Bauherr
Kolasin Valleys
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Wohnanlage Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Wohnanlage Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Wohnanlage Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Wohnanlage Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Wohnanlage Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Canj, Montenegro
von
$185,845
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 6
Fläche 42–60 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Sale of apartments managed by InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* apart-hotel on the first of the Adriatic Sea   Introducing the wonderful new project on the first line in Čanj governed by luxurious InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* hotel.   This complex construction featuring …
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
42.0 – 60.0
185,308 – 285,058
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Sprachen
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Wohngebäude N-Bar
Wohngebäude N-Bar
Wohngebäude N-Bar
Wohngebäude N-Bar
Wohngebäude N-Bar
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude N-Bar
Wohngebäude N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
von
$166,752
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 6
Fläche 62 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Ausstattung:Der neue Wohnkomplex erfüllt die höchsten Baustandards, was seine langlebige Qualität und seinen einwandfreien Komfort gewährleistet.Dank der Verwendung von natürlichen Materialien, besondere Aufmerksamkeit auf große Glasoberflächen, die eine Fülle von Licht bieten, sowie die Ver…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 2 zimmer
62.0
164,863 – 179,199
Immobilienagentur
GATE Realty
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
GATE Realty
Sprachen
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Montenegro
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
02.05.2025
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
15.04.2025
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
17.02.2025
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
02.12.2024
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
04.09.2023
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
14.05.2021
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen