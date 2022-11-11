New multi-use project nea the port, Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools 3 x 7 m, gardens, parking spaces, roof-top terraces and a panoramic sea view.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Alarm
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the city center, the coast, and all necessary infrastructure.
Blue-Flag beach - 5 minutes (2 km)
Paphos harbour and promenade - 11 minutes (5 km)
Shopping mall - 10 minutes (4.7 km)
International private school - 15 minutes (8 km)
Highway - 4 minutes (2 km)
International airport - 10 minutes (7 km)
Restaurants and hotels - 5 minutes (3 km)
We offer high-quality villas and townhouses with Mediterranean gardens and parking spaces.
It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house.
The property is located 5 minutes walk from two parks, close to a highway, just 3 km (5 minutes drive) from the center of Paphos, a beach and an international school.
Shops - 5 minutes
City center - 5 minutes
Highway - 3 minutes
Port - 15 minutes
Paphos Airport - 12 minutes
Larnaka Airport - 80 minutes
Limassol - 40 minutes
Nicosia - 95 minutes
NEW DRAFT FOR BICH LONG IN THE HANK 🔥
!! 武Launch of a new project: « DIMOND 2 »,
this is a continuation of the 5-star complex « DAMIN » with direct sea views 250 meters from the beach and modern apartment layouts. 🌊
TYPE OF OBJECTS:
▫ 知Apartments-studies
▫ 武Apartments 1 + 1
▫ 武Apartments 2 + 1
▫ 武Apartments 3 + 1
▫ 不Penthouses
INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE INTEGRATED « DIMOND »:
穿 म 5-star hotel with casino
穿 म Puero Beach Club
穿 武 Supermarkets
穿 武 Kids Club
穿 武 The largest pool « Punta Cana » on the entire island with an area of 4000 m2
穿 武 More than 10 pools in the territory
穿 武
穿 武 Open Air Cinema
穿 武park
武 武 gym
穿 武 Beauty
穿 武 SPA lounge
穿 武 Roof Pool « Infinity pool »
穿 武 Service
武 म Bike Paths
穿 मpaths
And also the project infrastructure « DIMOND 2 »:
穿 武 Pools
穿 武 Playground
穿 武 Big Supermarket
💷 PRICES:
Studio Apartments from 62,900 £
Apartments 1 + 1 from 93 900 £
Apartments 2 + 1 from 130 900 £
Apartments 3 + 1 from 150 900 £
Exact prices will be on Monday.
!! 武 ACTION:
Guaranteed rental 2 years ( set of furniture and equipment as a gift 🎁 )
8% per annum for studio apartment and 1 + 1
7% per annum for an apartment 2 + 1
SCHEDULE OF PAYMENT:
Deposit:
5% of the cost of the apartment
50% down payment within 3 weeks of the deposit date
50% in equal parts before receiving keys ( 6 contributions )
!! 武 Especially for you, the action is now valid:
5% DISCOUNT TO NOVEMBER 11, 2022 of the cost of the apartment at an early booking. And that's not all!
+ 5% discount on full payment for the apartment!
PAYMENT STANDARD PLAN:
5% deposit on the cost of the apartment
30% down payment within 3 weeks of the deposit date
70% in equal parts before receiving keys ( 6 contributions )
🏁 Deadline for the completion of the facility: June 2026.!