Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

from €62,000

NEW DRAFT FOR BICH LONG IN THE HANK 🔥 !! 武Launch of a new project: « DIMOND 2 », this is a continuation of the 5-star complex « DAMIN » with direct sea views 250 meters from the beach and modern apartment layouts. 🌊 TYPE OF OBJECTS: ▫ 知Apartments-studies ▫ 武Apartments 1 + 1 ▫ 武Apartments 2 + 1 ▫ 武Apartments 3 + 1 ▫ 不Penthouses INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE INTEGRATED « DIMOND »: 穿 म 5-star hotel with casino 穿 म Puero Beach Club 穿 武 Supermarkets 穿 武 Kids Club 穿 武 The largest pool « Punta Cana » on the entire island with an area of 4000 m2 穿 武 More than 10 pools in the territory 穿 武 穿 武 Open Air Cinema 穿 武park 武 武 gym 穿 武 Beauty 穿 武 SPA lounge 穿 武 Roof Pool « Infinity pool » 穿 武 Service 武 म Bike Paths 穿 मpaths And also the project infrastructure « DIMOND 2 »: 穿 武 Pools 穿 武 Playground 穿 武 Big Supermarket 💷 PRICES: Studio Apartments from 62,900 £ Apartments 1 + 1 from 93 900 £ Apartments 2 + 1 from 130 900 £ Apartments 3 + 1 from 150 900 £ Exact prices will be on Monday. !! 武 ACTION: Guaranteed rental 2 years ( set of furniture and equipment as a gift 🎁 ) 8% per annum for studio apartment and 1 + 1 7% per annum for an apartment 2 + 1 SCHEDULE OF PAYMENT: Deposit: 5% of the cost of the apartment 50% down payment within 3 weeks of the deposit date 50% in equal parts before receiving keys ( 6 contributions ) !! 武 Especially for you, the action is now valid: 5% DISCOUNT TO NOVEMBER 11, 2022 of the cost of the apartment at an early booking. And that's not all! + 5% discount on full payment for the apartment! PAYMENT STANDARD PLAN: 5% deposit on the cost of the apartment 30% down payment within 3 weeks of the deposit date 70% in equal parts before receiving keys ( 6 contributions ) 🏁 Deadline for the completion of the facility: June 2026.!