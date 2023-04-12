Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Italy

commercial property
355
hotels
92
offices
2
manufacture buildings
13
apartment buildings
1
investment properties
4
shops
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Warehouse 7 roomsin Carlazzo, Italy
Warehouse 7 rooms
Carlazzo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 849 m²
€ 1,350,000
We offer a building with an artisan, commercial and residential use for what concerns the fi…
Warehousein Cianciana, Italy
Warehouse
Cianciana, Italy
30 m²
€ 15,000
Garage in Via Antonino Amato which covers an area of 30 sqm, to be noted that due to the hei…
Warehousein Cianciana, Italy
Warehouse
Cianciana, Italy
70 m²
€ 19,000
Storeroom of approx 70 sqm with connecting garage of approx 20 sqm in rustic style.  …

Regions with properties for sale

Sicily
Como
Lombardy

Properties features in Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir