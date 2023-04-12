Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Offices

Offices for Sale in Italy

commercial property
355
hotels
92
manufacture buildings
13
apartment buildings
1
investment properties
4
warehouses
3
shops
1
Office To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Officein Italy, Italy
Office
Italy, Italy
78 m²
€ 236,900
LEVANTO ( SPECIAL, LIGURY ) // 78 KV M // NEXT 30 KV M // HISTORICAL CENTER // EXISTING BUSI…
Officein Gorga, Italy
Office
Gorga, Italy
€ 1,190,000
Selling a business with real estate4 bedroom apartment located in a prestigious area of ​​Ro…

Regions with properties for sale

Lazio

Properties features in Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir