Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia

Commercial real estate in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Heviz
21
Gyori jaras
19
Soproni jaras
18
Gyor
17
Zalaegerszeg
17
Sopron
15
Lenti jaras
7
Koermendi jaras
6
Show more
158 properties total found
Commercialin Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
90 m²
€ 103,729
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
112 m²
€ 172,882
Commercialin Szalapa, Hungary
Commercial
Szalapa, Hungary
600 m²
€ 172,616
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
52 m²
€ 119,687
Commercialin Szakony, Hungary
Commercial
Szakony, Hungary
15 m²
€ 4,574,717
Commercialin Rajka, Hungary
Commercial
Rajka, Hungary
611 m²
€ 2,350,000
Commercialin Buek, Hungary
Commercial
Buek, Hungary
93 m²
€ 80,935
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
650 m²
€ 585,138
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
250 m²
€ 704,826
Commercialin Roenoek, Hungary
Commercial
Roenoek, Hungary
850 m²
€ 345,498
Investmentin Gutorfoelde, Hungary
Investment
Gutorfoelde, Hungary
79 349 m²
€ 718,124
Commercialin Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
150 m²
€ 106,123
Commercialin Gyenesdias, Hungary
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
48 m²
€ 201,873
Commercialin Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
260 m²
€ 1,037,291
Commercialin Gyenesdias, Hungary
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
859 m²
€ 1,154,318
Commercialin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
36 m²
€ 52,928
Commercialin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
56 m²
€ 83,515
Commercialin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
97 m²
€ 124,741
Commercialin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
210 m²
€ 242,034
Commercialin Koermend, Hungary
Commercial
Koermend, Hungary
128 m²
€ 110,910
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
543 m²
€ 603,756
Commercialin Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
380 m²
€ 340,763
Commercialin Beled, Hungary
Commercial
Beled, Hungary
149 m²
€ 71,945
Commercialin Bazakerettye, Hungary
Commercial
Bazakerettye, Hungary
96 m²
€ 19,948
Commercialin Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
73 m²
€ 210,118
Commercialin Sarvar, Hungary
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
336 m²
€ 664,930
Commercialin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
92 m²
€ 113,038
Commercialin Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Commercial
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
22 m²
€ 33,246
Commercialin Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
360 m²
€ 502,687
Commercialin Fertod, Hungary
Commercial
Fertod, Hungary
257 m²
€ 186,180
A currently operating car service located on an area of ​​2,630 m2 in the central location o…

Properties features in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir