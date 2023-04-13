Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Commercial real estate in Western Transdanubia, Hungary
158 properties total found
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
90 m²
€ 103,729
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
112 m²
€ 172,882
Commercial
Szalapa, Hungary
600 m²
€ 172,616
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
52 m²
€ 119,687
Commercial
Szakony, Hungary
15 m²
€ 4,574,717
Commercial
Rajka, Hungary
611 m²
€ 2,350,000
Commercial
Buek, Hungary
93 m²
€ 80,935
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
650 m²
€ 585,138
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
250 m²
€ 704,826
Commercial
Roenoek, Hungary
850 m²
€ 345,498
Investment
Gutorfoelde, Hungary
79 349 m²
€ 718,124
Commercial
Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
150 m²
€ 106,123
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
48 m²
€ 201,873
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
260 m²
€ 1,037,291
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
859 m²
€ 1,154,318
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
36 m²
€ 52,928
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
56 m²
€ 83,515
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
97 m²
€ 124,741
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
210 m²
€ 242,034
Commercial
Koermend, Hungary
128 m²
€ 110,910
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
543 m²
€ 603,756
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
380 m²
€ 340,763
Commercial
Beled, Hungary
149 m²
€ 71,945
Commercial
Bazakerettye, Hungary
96 m²
€ 19,948
Commercial
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
73 m²
€ 210,118
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
336 m²
€ 664,930
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
92 m²
€ 113,038
Commercial
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
22 m²
€ 33,246
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
360 m²
€ 502,687
Commercial
Fertod, Hungary
257 m²
€ 186,180
A currently operating car service located on an area of 2,630 m2 in the central location o…
