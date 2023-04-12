Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Offices
Offices for Sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary
Great Plain and North
15
Debrecen
10
Debreceni jaras
10
Southern Great Plain
5
Nyiregyhaza
4
Nyiregyhazi jaras
4
Bekescsabai jaras
2
Kecskemet
2
Kecskemeti jaras
2
Northern Hungary
2
Gyoengyoes
1
Gyoengyoesi jaras
1
Miskolc
1
Miskolci jaras
1
Szeged
1
Szegedi jaras
1
Szolnok
1
Szolnoki jaras
1
Show more
Show less
Office
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
492 m²
1 Floor
€ 85,320
Distinguished business and educational opportunity! In Diósgyőr, on busy place, 492 M2 unen…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
78 m²
€ 96,778
In Debrecen absolute downtown, a zone emphasized infrastructurally, tall liftman with a tech…
Office
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
76 m²
3 Floor
€ 85,096
Kecskemét in downtown's heart 3 room flats salesman it a liftman was being built in 2000 in …
Office
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
115 m²
€ 96,524
On frequented place, in Kecskemét downtown, it even onto lawyer's office's forming, excellen…
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
68 m²
€ 87,667
Demanding office at which 68 nm, street side entrances are in the downtown of Nyíregyháza, a…
Office
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
300 m²
€ 327,830
COOL INVESTMENT! You break it in his downtown, a quiet street salesman it close 300nm-es of…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
70 m²
€ 90,015
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
57 m²
€ 79,418
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 120,050
Near Nyíregyháza Pláza, from the downtown onto a couple minutes of walk, salesman it 2019- b…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
341 m²
€ 393,217
Recovered near the downtown, on his frequented part, 340 nm, multilevel, independent office …
Office
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
283 m²
€ 208,174
INTO INVESTORS' ATTENTION! In Gyöngyös downtown salesman it 10 offices and it technikai(szer…
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
102 m²
€ 83,269
On Nyíregyháza Bethlen Gábor utcán, 3 level liftmen with 7 flat, modern styles being built n…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
77 m²
€ 124,874
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
103 m²
€ 158,843
In Debrecen absolute downtown, a zone emphasized infrastructurally, tall liftman with a tech…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
78 m²
€ 125,892
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
125 m²
€ 202,248
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€ 528,761
Debrecen, downtown one legfrekventáltabb his part, popular Párizsi Udvar II. his beat, with …
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
290 m²
€ 126,986
On the frequented part of Nyíregyháza, heir land, onto business aims suitable, 290 nm ones, …
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
301 m²
€ 254,434
In Debrecen on Nagyerdő, close to the bath salesman it 301 nm ones, 1. upstairs one, a level…
Office
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
205 m²
€ 98,304
In the downtown of Szolnok, on 417 nm plots, 200 nm ones, from more rooms standing, with a c…
Office
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
205 m²
€ 94,002
On Békéscsaba frequented place, in the downtown salesman it 146 square metre, street side, g…
Office
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
150 m²
€ 82,252
On Békéscsaba frequented place, in the downtown salesman and publisher it 146 square metre, …
Properties features in Great Plain and North, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map