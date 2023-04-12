Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

Great Plain and North
15
Debrecen
10
Debreceni jaras
10
Southern Great Plain
5
Nyiregyhaza
4
Nyiregyhazi jaras
4
Bekescsabai jaras
2
Kecskemet
2
22 properties total found
Officein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Office
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
492 m² 1 Floor
€ 85,320
Distinguished business and educational opportunity! In Diósgyőr, on busy place, 492 M2 unen…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
78 m²
€ 96,778
In Debrecen absolute downtown, a zone emphasized infrastructurally, tall liftman with a tech…
Officein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Office
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
76 m² 3 Floor
€ 85,096
Kecskemét in downtown's heart 3 room flats salesman it a liftman was being built in 2000 in …
Officein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Office
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
115 m²
€ 96,524
On frequented place, in Kecskemét downtown, it even onto lawyer's office's forming, excellen…
Officein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
68 m²
€ 87,667
Demanding office at which 68 nm, street side entrances are in the downtown of Nyíregyháza, a…
Officein Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Office
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
300 m²
€ 327,830
COOL INVESTMENT! You break it in his downtown, a quiet street salesman it close 300nm-es of…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
70 m²
€ 90,015
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
57 m²
€ 79,418
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Officein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 120,050
Near Nyíregyháza Pláza, from the downtown onto a couple minutes of walk, salesman it 2019- b…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
341 m²
€ 393,217
Recovered near the downtown, on his frequented part, 340 nm, multilevel, independent office …
Officein Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Office
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
283 m²
€ 208,174
INTO INVESTORS' ATTENTION! In Gyöngyös downtown salesman it 10 offices and it technikai(szer…
Officein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
102 m²
€ 83,269
On Nyíregyháza Bethlen Gábor utcán, 3 level liftmen with 7 flat, modern styles being built n…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
77 m²
€ 124,874
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
103 m²
€ 158,843
In Debrecen absolute downtown, a zone emphasized infrastructurally, tall liftman with a tech…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
78 m²
€ 125,892
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
125 m²
€ 202,248
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€ 528,761
Debrecen, downtown one legfrekventáltabb his part, popular Párizsi Udvar II. his beat, with …
Officein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
290 m²
€ 126,986
On the frequented part of Nyíregyháza, heir land, onto business aims suitable, 290 nm ones, …
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
301 m²
€ 254,434
In Debrecen on Nagyerdő, close to the bath salesman it 301 nm ones, 1. upstairs one, a level…
Officein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Office
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
205 m²
€ 98,304
In the downtown of Szolnok, on 417 nm plots, 200 nm ones, from more rooms standing, with a c…
Officein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Office
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
205 m²
€ 94,002
On Békéscsaba frequented place, in the downtown salesman it 146 square metre, street side, g…
Officein Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Office
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
150 m²
€ 82,252
On Békéscsaba frequented place, in the downtown salesman and publisher it 146 square metre, …

