Commercial real estate in Great Plain and North, Hungary

Gyoengyoes
7
Szegedi jaras
7
Egri jaras
6
Kisvardai jaras
6
Szeged
6
Derecskei jaras
5
Hatvani jaras
5
Ozdi jaras
5
245 properties total found
Poultry farm for sale in Csany, Hungary
Poultry farm for sale
Csany, Hungary
Currently operating poultry farm for sale. Hungary, Heves county, Csány village, registered…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Commercial in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 205 m²
€521,554
Leave a request
Commercial in Vaja, Hungary
Commercial
Vaja, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€64,211
Leave a request
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 25 m²
€12,842
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyirtura, Hungary
Commercial
Nyirtura, Hungary
Area 1 412 m²
€969,724
Leave a request
Investment in Paradsasvar, Hungary
Investment
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Area 385 m²
€139,089
Leave a request
Commercial in Cibakhaza, Hungary
Commercial
Cibakhaza, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€3,910
Leave a request
Commercial in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Commercial
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 202 m²
€208,634
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 41 m²
€41,963
Leave a request
Commercial in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 25 m²
€65,608
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€433,013
Leave a request
Investment in Mindszent, Hungary
Investment
Mindszent, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€1,18M
Leave a request
Commercial in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Commercial
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Area 552 m²
€328,040
Leave a request
Commercial in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€25,947
Leave a request
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 82 m²
€146,962
Leave a request
Commercial in Jaszkiser, Hungary
Commercial
Jaszkiser, Hungary
Area 310 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
Commercial in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 845 m²
€1,22M
Leave a request
Commercial in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Commercial
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€52,486
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Egyek, Hungary
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Egyek, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
€44,351
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€57,473
Leave a request
Investment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Investment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€328,040
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€99,199
Leave a request
Commercial in Tokaj, Hungary
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
Area 58 m²
€314,656
Leave a request
Commercial in Taktaharkany, Hungary
Commercial
Taktaharkany, Hungary
Area 2 131 m²
€925,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 97 m²
€67,970
Leave a request
Commercial in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€839,784
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€813,278
Leave a request
Commercial in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 380 m²
€1,39M
Leave a request
Commercial in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Commercial
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€282,115
Leave a request
Commercial in Matraszentimre, Hungary
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Area 420 m²
Nature and comfort come together at this exceptional property in the Mátra forest environmen…
€1,31M
Leave a request

