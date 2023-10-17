Offices for Sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 135 m²
Single position! ANDRÁSSY at a road,KODÁLY KÖRÖNDnél a selling one with 135 M2, renewed, st…
€81,047
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 197 m²
Budapest XXI. his circumference ,exceptionally favourable ÁRON IRODÁK ELADÓK!!!Teljes circle…
€109,840
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 67 m²
67 nm ones are waiting at his foot, renewed, kíváló state, on central place, quiet flat sale…
€88,110
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 80 m²
III. circumference, Szépvölgyi út felső became one selling on his section, at Pálvölgyi barl…
€178,847
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Budapest, Hungary
Area 415 m²
The office I. settles down in the elegant central part of Buda in circumference's heart, und…
€1,08M
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Vacduka, Hungary
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Vacduka, Hungary
Area 438 m²
In Pest county, on Vácduka salesman it was building in 2006, building joiner and 438 nm of f…
€263,158
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 600 m²
Csepel Mű/at Csepel Ipartelep main entrance salesman it 600m2-es service providing house/fir…
€425,837
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 64 m²
Near EURO CENTER friendly, 2-room office From Euro Center not far, it 6-these 64 nm ones…
€133,732
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 025 m²
His firm would expand, you are new his centre, his depot would move onto place? The solution…
€155,502
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 190 m²
STREET PORTAL DOWNTOWN OFFICE! MAY BE SUITABLE FOR LAWYER'S OFFICE, SHOW FOR A HALL, YOGA…
€236,842
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 355 m²
ANDRÁSSY NEAR A ROAD, DISTINGUISHED INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY, SUPERB ÁRON! Onto a purchase …
€234,450
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Veroce, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Veroce, Hungary
Area 124 m²
On a settlement settling down in picturesque environment, on the coast of Danube, Verőce, fr…
€101,675
