Commercial real estate in France

hotels
32
apartment buildings
3
investment properties
4
shops
2
67 properties total found
Investmentin Paris, France
Investment
Paris, France
2 072 m²
€ 49,000,000
France Paris Residential building Favorite offer for investors: b…
Commercialin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Commercial
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
400 m²
€ 3,120,000
France Cote d'Azur Clinic ( 5.2% net ) A unique and rare offer for inves…
Hotelin Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
5 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
France Loire Valley Castle Hotel 5***** A rare offer. Castle Hotel 5 *…
Hotelin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
€ 85,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 **** on the first line Magnificent SPA hotel …
Investmentin Paris, France
Investment
Paris, France
1 315 m²
€ 8,600,000
France Levallois-Perre ( Levallois-Perret ) is a city and municipality in the O-de-Sen dep…
Hotelin Bordeaux, France
Hotel
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux region Castle hotel 3*** Castle hotel 3 *** …
Hotelin Aquitaine, France
Hotel
Aquitaine, France
1 100 m²
€ 4,200,000
France administrative region of Aquitaine Castle hotel with restaurant A…
Commercialin Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
360 m²
€ 3,800,000
France Aquitaine Vineyards + production Winery in Bordeaux is one of the…
Commercialin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Commercial
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
350 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Provence Winery in Provence Winery in Provence, on the picturesqu…
Commercialin Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
260 m²
€ 3,000,000
France Aquitaine Winery in Bordeaux An interesting and rare offer: w…
Hotelin Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
3 600 m²
€ 14,200,000
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
Hotelin Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
3 500 m²
€ 4,800,000
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel 3500m2 Elegant castle - hotel near the c…
Commercialin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Commercial
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
550 m²
€ 2,960,000
France Provence Wine production Interesting winery in Provence, just 20mi…
Hotelin Aquitaine, France
Hotel
Aquitaine, France
3 350 m²
€ 5,600,000
France Aquitaine, Perigor region, Dordon river valley Castle-hotel-SPA A…
Hotelin Champagne, France
Hotel
Champagne, France
5 800 m²
€ 8,500,000
France Champagne region Golf & amp; amp; SPA hotel A beautiful 4 **** hot…
Investmentin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Investment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
2 290 m²
€ 18,800,000
France Cote d'Azur Building for reconstruction A very rare offer for inv…
Shopin Cannes, France
Shop
Cannes, France
358 m²
€ 1,650,000
We offer this commercial space of approximately 360m² including a flat for residential use o…
Commercialin Vallauris, France
Commercial
Vallauris, France
995 m²
€ 1,590,000
Real estate complex of 995m² comprising 28 offices from 21 to 50m², 43 parking spaces and 6 …
Shopin Nice, France
Shop
Nice, France
275 m²
€ 1,333,000
Quartier bas de Cessole/proche Joseph Garnier Situé légèrement en retrait du Bd. …
Commercialin France, France
Commercial
France, France
3 480 m²
€ 7,000,000
A unique tourist center with a park of 14 hectares with stunning panoramic views of the sea …
Commercialin France, France
Commercial
France, France
€ 10,000,000
Sale of an aparthotel of category 4 stars in Cannes within 5 minutes walk to the famous Pala…
Commercialin France, France
Commercial
France, France
2 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000
Sale of a hotel, category 3 *, area 2300 sq.m. The hotel is favorably located on the banks o…
Hotel 30 roomsin Capvern, France
Hotel 30 rooms
Capvern, France
30 Number of rooms 800 m²
Price on request
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Avignon, France
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Avignon, France
Price on request
Hotelin Breil-sur-Roya, France
Hotel
Breil-sur-Roya, France
1 133 m²
€ 6,350,000
DescriptionSale of a unique 3* Boutique-Hotel on the French Riviera, 6.35 million €! Locatio…
Commercialin Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
€ 12,000,000
France Bordeaux Vineyard in the "golden triangle" Bordeaux vineyard area 21 hectares: replac…
Revenue housein Paris, France
Revenue house
Paris, France
2 093 m²
€ 25,000,000
France.Paris Income house in the 8th arrondissement of Paris Residential building of the lat…
Hotelin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
476 m²
€ 6,156,000
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 ***** next to Monaco Very good luxury hotel 4 ****, well located …
Hotelin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
550 m²
€ 1,950,000
France Bolie-sur-Mer Hotel in the center of Bolieux-sur-Mer Hotel 2 * * is ideally located i…
Hotelin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
France Biot Hotel 3 *** in Biot Magnificent Hotel 3 *** in a beautiful tourist town with an …

