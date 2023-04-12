France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Commercial real estate in France
hotels
32
apartment buildings
3
investment properties
4
shops
2
Clear all
67 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Investment
Paris, France
2 072 m²
€ 49,000,000
France Paris Residential building Favorite offer for investors: b…
Commercial
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
400 m²
€ 3,120,000
France Cote d'Azur Clinic ( 5.2% net ) A unique and rare offer for inves…
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
5 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
France Loire Valley Castle Hotel 5***** A rare offer. Castle Hotel 5 *…
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
€ 85,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 **** on the first line Magnificent SPA hotel …
Investment
Paris, France
1 315 m²
€ 8,600,000
France Levallois-Perre ( Levallois-Perret ) is a city and municipality in the O-de-Sen dep…
Hotel
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux region Castle hotel 3*** Castle hotel 3 *** …
Hotel
Aquitaine, France
1 100 m²
€ 4,200,000
France administrative region of Aquitaine Castle hotel with restaurant A…
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
360 m²
€ 3,800,000
France Aquitaine Vineyards + production Winery in Bordeaux is one of the…
Commercial
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
350 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Provence Winery in Provence Winery in Provence, on the picturesqu…
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
260 m²
€ 3,000,000
France Aquitaine Winery in Bordeaux An interesting and rare offer: w…
Hotel
Paris, France
3 600 m²
€ 14,200,000
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
3 500 m²
€ 4,800,000
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel 3500m2 Elegant castle - hotel near the c…
Commercial
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
550 m²
€ 2,960,000
France Provence Wine production Interesting winery in Provence, just 20mi…
Hotel
Aquitaine, France
3 350 m²
€ 5,600,000
France Aquitaine, Perigor region, Dordon river valley Castle-hotel-SPA A…
Hotel
Champagne, France
5 800 m²
€ 8,500,000
France Champagne region Golf & amp; amp; SPA hotel A beautiful 4 **** hot…
Investment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
2 290 m²
€ 18,800,000
France Cote d'Azur Building for reconstruction A very rare offer for inv…
Shop
Cannes, France
358 m²
€ 1,650,000
We offer this commercial space of approximately 360m² including a flat for residential use o…
Commercial
Vallauris, France
995 m²
€ 1,590,000
Real estate complex of 995m² comprising 28 offices from 21 to 50m², 43 parking spaces and 6 …
Shop
Nice, France
275 m²
€ 1,333,000
Quartier bas de Cessole/proche Joseph Garnier Situé légèrement en retrait du Bd. …
Commercial
France, France
3 480 m²
€ 7,000,000
A unique tourist center with a park of 14 hectares with stunning panoramic views of the sea …
Commercial
France, France
€ 10,000,000
Sale of an aparthotel of category 4 stars in Cannes within 5 minutes walk to the famous Pala…
Commercial
France, France
2 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000
Sale of a hotel, category 3 *, area 2300 sq.m. The hotel is favorably located on the banks o…
Hotel 30 rooms
Capvern, France
30 Number of rooms
800 m²
Price on request
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Avignon, France
Price on request
Hotel
Breil-sur-Roya, France
1 133 m²
€ 6,350,000
DescriptionSale of a unique 3* Boutique-Hotel on the French Riviera, 6.35 million €! Locatio…
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
€ 12,000,000
France Bordeaux Vineyard in the "golden triangle" Bordeaux vineyard area 21 hectares: replac…
Revenue house
Paris, France
2 093 m²
€ 25,000,000
France.Paris Income house in the 8th arrondissement of Paris Residential building of the lat…
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
476 m²
€ 6,156,000
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 ***** next to Monaco Very good luxury hotel 4 ****, well located …
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
550 m²
€ 1,950,000
France Bolie-sur-Mer Hotel in the center of Bolieux-sur-Mer Hotel 2 * * is ideally located i…
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
France Biot Hotel 3 *** in Biot Magnificent Hotel 3 *** in a beautiful tourist town with an …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Regions with properties for sale
Metropolitan France
Ile-de-France
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
New Aquitaine
Grasse
Avignon
Bagneres-de-Bigorre
Nice
Occitania
Properties features in France
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map