Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Raahe sub-region
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Raahe sub-region, Finland

Raahe
3
3 properties total found
Office 372 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 372 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 372 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$33,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Commercial property 108 m² in Raahe, Finland
Commercial property 108 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
$291,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 153 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 153 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$411,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go