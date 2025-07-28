Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tampere sub-region
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Tampere sub-region, Finland

5 properties total found
Commercial property 26 m² in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 26 m²
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$54,121
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 26 m² in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Office 26 m²
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$116,260
Office 252 m² in Vaihmala, Finland
Office 252 m²
Vaihmala, Finland
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$116,260
Manufacture 599 m² in Nokia, Finland
Manufacture 599 m²
Nokia, Finland
Area 599 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$409,117
Manufacture 531 m² in Kyronlahti, Finland
Manufacture 531 m²
Kyronlahti, Finland
Area 531 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$382,277
