Condos in Siem Reap Municipality, Cambodia

Condo 3 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 3-bedroom condominium is now available for sale at the well-known Sky Park Con…
$210,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
A beautiful 2-bedroom condo for sale at Rose Apple Square , located in the heart of Siem Rea…
$220,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
This 2-bedroom condo unit for sale on the 5th floor of Rose Apple Square in Siem Reap City o…
$145,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5
The resale condo unit at Rose Apple Square offers a unique opportunity to own a property in …
$130,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 4
A beautiful 3-bedroom condo is for sale at Rose Apple Square in Siem Reap. The condo has a s…
$300,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
This 2-bedroom condo unit is for resale and offers 74 square meters of living space. It come…
$60,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Discover a prime investment opportunity with this fully furnished condo for sale at Rose App…
$226,300
Condo 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6
Experience contemporary urban living at its finest with this stylish 1-bedroom condo, ideall…
$117,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
This stylish 1-bedroom unit is now available for resale in the renowned Rose Apple Square Co…
$135,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
This 1-bedroom condo for sale at Rose Apple Square offers a perfect blend of convenience and…
$125,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
A stylish 2-bedroom condo is now available in Rose Apple Square, one of Siem Reap’s most pre…
$250,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A 2-bedroom condo in Siem Reap’s Svay Dangkum area, offering 70sqm of comfortable living spa…
$55,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Resale 1-Bedroom Condominium at Rose Apple Square , a luxury mixed-use building in the heart…
$140,000
Properties features in Siem Reap Municipality, Cambodia

