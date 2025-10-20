Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siem Reap Municipality, Cambodia

Siem Reap
9
9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 288 m²
Elegant 4-Bedroom Villa with Sky Lounge & Yard in Sala Kamreuk, Siem Reap With ornate greene…
$500,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Designer Villa with Pool & Garden in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap This modern home blends …
$420,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 548 m²
This is a rare opportunity to acquire this luxury Siem Reap villa, a six-bedroom residence w…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Western-Style 3-Bedroom Villa in Borey Melbourne Residence, Siem Reap This Western-style vil…
$320,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Villa Caroline – Twin Villas in the Heart of Siem Reap Welcome to Villa Caroline, an exclusi…
$450,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 m²
First-Class Living Redefined – Western-Style Villa in Sambour, Siem Reap Step into unparalle…
$880,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Spacious 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool in Sala Kamreuk, Siem Reap This gorgeous four-bedroom vil…
$450,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 m²
Two-Bedroom Villa with Pool & Expansion Potential in Siem Reap Set within a generous 1,072 s…
$500,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Luxury Villa with Pool & Garden Near Angkor Golf Resort Bordering the prestigious Angkor Gol…
$590,000
