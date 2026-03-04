Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Prasat Bakong
  4. Residential

Residential properties in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia

houses
10
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Svay Thom, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
This charming 3-bedroom villa for sale in Borey Tourism city, Siem Reap City, offers a comfo…
$270,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Svay Thom, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
Presenting a modern single villa located in Borey Tourism City, Kandaek Commune, Prasat Bako…
$95,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This elegant Link house for sale in Borey Tourism. This property combines convenience with m…
$90,000
Leave a request
AuraAura
5 bedroom house in Svay Thom, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 467 m²
Floor 2
This twin villa is located in Borey Tourism City is a rare find, offering a blend of luxury,…
$250,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Svay Thom, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 2
This elegant 3-bedroom villa for sale in Borey Tourism City, near Macro Mall, offers not onl…
$155,454
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Svay Thom, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own a stunning twin villa in close proximity to Macro Market,…
$100,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
A Wonderful modern villa design with the concept of community living in mind at Bakong Villa…
$101,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Svay Thom, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This elegant flat house for sale in Borey Tourism. This property combines convenience with m…
$70,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Svay Thom, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 1
This holiday home provides an ideal blend of comfort, culture, and convenience. This serene …
$88,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 64 m²
This charming 3-bedroom villa for sale in Borey Bakong Village, it comes with total land siz…
$179,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go