Residential complex Tower vysota kotoraa stanovitsa statusom

Tower is the future high-altitude symbol of BKK1

67 floors • 296 m • Phnom Penh

A project that has no analogues in Cambodia.

It's not just a condominium.

This landmark skyscraper is almost 300 meters in the most prestigious area of the capital - BKK1.

Architecture of international level, Japanese development and style-tower format 5 ★.

-

International team

Japanese-Cambodian Development

This is a project with a serious technical and financial base.

-

Location - BKK1

• Embassies and banks

• AEON Mall

• International schools

• Restaurants and business centres

• The most stable rental in the city

BKK1 is the center of expat demand and liquidity.

-

Format of the project

67 floors

296 meters

Mixed-use: Residences + luxury hotel

-

Infrastructure level 5 stars:

• Panoramic infinity pool on the 67th floor

• Sky bar and garden with city views

• Japanese onsen

• Sauna and modern fitness room

• Coworking and business spaces

• Golf simulator and mini-cinema

• Children's area

• Barbecue areas for holidays with family and friends

-

Uniqueness of the project

There is no other skyscraper of this scale and concept in Cambodia.

• Nearly 300m high

• Landmark architecture

• Japanese development

• NET sales

If 45 m2 is specified, this is 45 m2 of clean interior space, without smearing common areas.

For investors, this is a transparent and understandable model of comparison.

-

Formats and starting prices

• Studio 31 m2 – from ~$98,000

1BR 45–47 m2 – from ~$142,000

• 2BR – from ~$255,000

• 3BR – from ~$367,000

Executive Suite – from ~$661,000

• Penthouses – from ~$2.2 million

-

Buying and discounting options

100% payment - 10% discount

50% down payment - 5% discount

20% entry – full installments up to 48 months

The price per m2 (net) depends on the payment model.

We make a detailed calculation for a specific unit.

The apartment is a gift when booking before the end of the month.

-

Why is it interesting for an investor?

• The most liquid district of the capital

• High-rise symbol of the city

• Limited offer of this format

Mixed-use enhances rental potential

• Price growth due to floors and status

It's not a mass product.

This is an image asset in the center of BKK1.

-

On request, I'll send:

Detailed financial calculations

- selection of units by budget

yield forecast

Comparison of payment models

Organize an online consultation with an expert from Cambodia

Tower • BKK1 • Landmark 296 m • Investment in height