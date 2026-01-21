  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Residential complex Tower vysota kotoraa stanovitsa statusom

Residential complex Tower vysota kotoraa stanovitsa statusom

Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$98,000
VAT
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 34007
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2030
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    67

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Tower is the future high-altitude symbol of BKK1

67 floors • 296 m • Phnom Penh

A project that has no analogues in Cambodia.

It's not just a condominium.
This landmark skyscraper is almost 300 meters in the most prestigious area of the capital - BKK1.

Architecture of international level, Japanese development and style-tower format 5 ★.

-

International team

Japanese-Cambodian Development

This is a project with a serious technical and financial base.

-

Location - BKK1

• Embassies and banks
• AEON Mall
• International schools
• Restaurants and business centres
• The most stable rental in the city

BKK1 is the center of expat demand and liquidity.

-

Format of the project

67 floors
296 meters
Mixed-use: Residences + luxury hotel

-

Infrastructure level 5 stars:

• Panoramic infinity pool on the 67th floor
• Sky bar and garden with city views
• Japanese onsen
• Sauna and modern fitness room
• Coworking and business spaces
• Golf simulator and mini-cinema
• Children's area
• Barbecue areas for holidays with family and friends

-

Uniqueness of the project

There is no other skyscraper of this scale and concept in Cambodia.

• Nearly 300m high
• Landmark architecture
• Japanese development
• NET sales

If 45 m2 is specified, this is 45 m2 of clean interior space, without smearing common areas.

For investors, this is a transparent and understandable model of comparison.

-

Formats and starting prices

• Studio 31 m2 – from ~$98,000
1BR 45–47 m2 – from ~$142,000
• 2BR – from ~$255,000
• 3BR – from ~$367,000
Executive Suite – from ~$661,000
• Penthouses – from ~$2.2 million

-

Buying and discounting options

100% payment - 10% discount
50% down payment - 5% discount
20% entry – full installments up to 48 months

The price per m2 (net) depends on the payment model.
We make a detailed calculation for a specific unit.

The apartment is a gift when booking before the end of the month.

-

Why is it interesting for an investor?

• The most liquid district of the capital
• High-rise symbol of the city
• Limited offer of this format
Mixed-use enhances rental potential
• Price growth due to floors and status

It's not a mass product.
This is an image asset in the center of BKK1.

-

On request, I'll send:

Detailed financial calculations
- selection of units by budget
yield forecast
Comparison of payment models

Organize an online consultation with an expert from Cambodia

Tower • BKK1 • Landmark 296 m • Investment in height

Location on the map

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Time Square 7
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
from
$83,565
VAT
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vi
Cambodia
from
$57,200
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$43,000
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$45,500
Residential complex Pnompen kvartiry s dohodom v
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$90,685
You are viewing
Residential complex Tower vysota kotoraa stanovitsa statusom
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$98,000
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Time Square 7
Residential complex Time Square 7
Residential complex Time Square 7
Residential complex Time Square 7
Residential complex Time Square 7
Show all Residential complex Time Square 7
Residential complex Time Square 7
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
from
$83,565
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 47
Area 60–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
BACKGROUND INVESTMENTS • 95% of the project sold • Temporary discounts additional to the priceRare remains of apartments in Time Square 7 - one of the most prestigious skyscrapers of the Toul Kork district.When liquid lots end faster than the market has time to react.-Key advantages:Almost s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
83,565
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
139,594
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Show all Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$130,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 45
Area 111–270 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌟 Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC88 Tower) - Level 5★ in the heart of Phnom PenhPremium apartment in one of the most prestigious projects of the capital of Cambodia.45-storey hotel and residential skyscraper of international class in the legendary district of BKK1.It's not just real estate.This is t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
110.8
325,248
Apartment 3 rooms
270.0
1,15M
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Show all Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 50
🏙 Official Sales Launch of Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp. Welcome to Time Square 7 — a landmark residential project in the heart of Phnom Penh, designed for those who value comfort, elegance, and long-term investment potential. 📍 Prime Location: Just 5 minutes from TK Avenue, AE…
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cambodia
Real Estate in Cambodia: All About the Market, Prices, Profitability
21.01.2026
Real Estate in Cambodia: All About the Market, Prices, Profitability
Investing in New Buildings in Cambodia with a Return of 8–13%
12.06.2025
Investing in New Buildings in Cambodia with a Return of 8–13%
Show all publications