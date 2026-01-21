Residential complex Tower vysota kotoraa stanovitsa statusom

Tower is the future high-altitude symbol of BKK1
67 floors • 296 m • Phnom Penh
A project that has no analogues in Cambodia.
It's not just a condominium.
This landmark skyscraper is almost 300 meters in the most prestigious area of the capital - BKK1.
Architecture of international level, Japanese development and style-tower format 5 ★.
-
International team
Japanese-Cambodian Development
This is a project with a serious technical and financial base.
-
Location - BKK1
• Embassies and banks
• AEON Mall
• International schools
• Restaurants and business centres
• The most stable rental in the city
BKK1 is the center of expat demand and liquidity.
-
Format of the project
67 floors
296 meters
Mixed-use: Residences + luxury hotel
-
Infrastructure level 5 stars:
• Panoramic infinity pool on the 67th floor
• Sky bar and garden with city views
• Japanese onsen
• Sauna and modern fitness room
• Coworking and business spaces
• Golf simulator and mini-cinema
• Children's area
• Barbecue areas for holidays with family and friends
-
Uniqueness of the project
There is no other skyscraper of this scale and concept in Cambodia.
• Nearly 300m high
• Landmark architecture
• Japanese development
• NET sales
If 45 m2 is specified, this is 45 m2 of clean interior space, without smearing common areas.
For investors, this is a transparent and understandable model of comparison.
-
Formats and starting prices
• Studio 31 m2 – from ~$98,000
1BR 45–47 m2 – from ~$142,000
• 2BR – from ~$255,000
• 3BR – from ~$367,000
Executive Suite – from ~$661,000
• Penthouses – from ~$2.2 million
-
Buying and discounting options
100% payment - 10% discount
50% down payment - 5% discount
20% entry – full installments up to 48 months
The price per m2 (net) depends on the payment model.
We make a detailed calculation for a specific unit.
The apartment is a gift when booking before the end of the month.
-
Why is it interesting for an investor?
• The most liquid district of the capital
• High-rise symbol of the city
• Limited offer of this format
Mixed-use enhances rental potential
• Price growth due to floors and status
It's not a mass product.
This is an image asset in the center of BKK1.
-
On request, I'll send:
Detailed financial calculations
- selection of units by budget
yield forecast
Comparison of payment models
Organize an online consultation with an expert from Cambodia
Tower • BKK1 • Landmark 296 m • Investment in height