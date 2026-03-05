Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Daun Penh
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

2 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 377 m²
Floor 1
This elegant villa for rent in Khan Daun Penh offers a blend of comfort and convenience, mak…
$1,800
per month
Villa 10 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 12
Area 525 m²
Floor 2
This exquisite villa for rent in Khan Duan Penh boasts 10 spacious bedrooms and 12 modern ba…
$3,000
per month
