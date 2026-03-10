Show property on map Show properties list
Condos in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia

6 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 8
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Chroy Changvar, one of Phnom Penh's most p…
$309,265
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 20
A fully furnished one-bedroom condo on the 20nd floor of The Vincent Condo in Chroy Changvar…
$62,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 11
Located in Sangkat Chrouy Changva, this modern 2-bedroom condominium offers a comfortable 10…
$140,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 15
This 64 sqm condominium in Khan Chroy Chongvar offers a comfortable and modern living space,…
$85,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 13
Situated in the heart of Chroy Changvar, these 3-bedroom condominiums ( Type 3X) offer a ble…
$371,327
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 7
Situated in the heart of Chroy Changvar, these 3-bedroom condominiums ( Type 3A) offer a ble…
$448,360
