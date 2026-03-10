Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chbar Ampov
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 16
Enjoy riverside living at Vue Aston , one of Phnom Penh’s most scenic condominium projects. …
$350
per month
