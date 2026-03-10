Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chbar Ampov
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 34
Elevate your lifestyle in this stunning 3-bed, 3-bath penthouse condo for rent in desirable …
$4,500
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go