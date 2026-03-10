Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chbar Ampov
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

5 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 26
Stunning 2-Bedroom Luxury Condo with River View in the Heart of the Capital Koh Pich. The un…
$153,318
Condo 1 bedroom in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
This fully equipped studio condo in Koh Norea, Phnom Penh is offered for sale at $65,000 , p…
$59,000
Condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Floor 10
Secure a premium asset in Phnom Penh’s most prestigious "Satellite City" with this fully fur…
$72,000
OneOne
Condo 2 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 26
Experience modern riverside living with this elegant unit at Vue Aston , one of Phnom Penh’s…
$175,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18
This sophisticated Studio apartment offers premium urban living with a clear, unobstructed v…
$75,000
