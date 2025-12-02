Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia

Sihanoukville
17
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9
The first line of the Gulf of Thailand. Minimal first call. Long delay. For a mortgage at 10…
$99,763
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6
Fire workshops! 🔥 Start selling on the first line of OKEAHA. BXOD IN CAMBOJU OT $10210🌟TOP D…
$51,049
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Khaet Preah Sihanouk

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go