  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia

Sihanoukville
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 35 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$74,419
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$211,822
1 room apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 room apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 21
🗝️ Apartment with European decoration on the first coastline of the ocean 🌟 Time Square 10 O…
$49,564
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 35 m²
First mover advantage New Landmark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Up to 10 years of Guarante…
$74,419
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
First mover advantage New Landmark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Up to 10 years of Guarante…
$211,822
