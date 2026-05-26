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Pool Studios for Sale in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/9
A studio with a guaranteed income of 41.3 square meters in a new complex in Rio de Janeiro w…
$169,585
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Properties features in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

with Garden
with Terrace
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