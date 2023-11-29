Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
221
179 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Triplex penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with double terrace and beaut…
€744,518
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 448 m²
Luxury seafront penthouse with panoramic sea views, completely renovated with a modern desig…
€2,61M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Penthouse to refurbish with large terrace, pool and sea view for sale in Ipanema Unique o…
€651,453
3 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Beautiful and modern apartment, luxuriously furnished and decorated, ready to live in a cond…
€2,98M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 1
Alto Leblon, quiet and safe street with private security system, strictly residential area o…
€967,874
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Renovated luxury penthouse located on the first block of Ipanema Beach in the most valued re…
€1,02M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Wonderful Duplex Penthouse with beautiful panoramic views of Christ the Redeemer, Lagoon, Fo…
€2,79M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 314 m²
Incredible opportunity to live on Ipanema Beach, Posto 8, fully furnished and equipped, read…
€1,58M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Excellent investment option in a Condominium with all cleaning and leisure services infrastr…
€930,648
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Beautiful penthouse with beautiful sea views of Arpoador, Ipanema Beach, Leblon Beach and Mo…
€2,79M
1 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Unique opportunity on Copacabana Beach at Posto 3, in the quietest part of Leme close to the…
€362,953
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Excellent investment opportunity in the best location in Ipanema on the 1st block of Praia a…
€1,02M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 387 m²
Exclusive Opportunity in the Quadrilátero do Charme de Ipanema on Rua Barão de Jaguaripe, qu…
€1,37M
4 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Very close to Praia do Leblon on a coveted and highly valued street in Leblon, just a few me…
€1,30M
5 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
Renovated Luxury House in the Exclusive Condominium Jardim Pernambuco, the safest and most c…
€2,42M
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Beautiful apartment completely renovated and decorated to a high standard with beautiful vie…
€549,082
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
€651,453
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful luxury penthouse in Leblon completely renovated in a contemporary style by a renow…
€2,70M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
Large linear penthouse in Arpoador We offer a beautiful, large 385 m² linear penthouse be…
€742,657
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Penthouse for sale/rental in Leblon with 3 bedrooms and swimming pool This spectacular d…
€837,583
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 5
400m2 duplex penthouse with 4 suites for sale on Vieira Souto Ave. in Ipanema with large bal…
€3,35M
5 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
This charming 1940's house with sea view is built with its extensions on a sloping plot of 4…
€595,615
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Duplex penthouse with 280 m2 in Leblon's beach block, completely renovated. 1st floor: 3 su…
€2,05M
1 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex apartment of 96 m2 located in the elegant building of the MARIAS project by the manuf…
€594,122
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Excellent renovated duplex penthouse of 3 bedrooms for sale, which is located in lagoa. T…
€539,776
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
This 136 sqm triplex penthouse is located in the elegant MARIAS project building of MOZAK Co…
€749,505
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 575 m²
First floor, with 450m2: Hall of approximately 150m2 with 1.5m deep swimming pool (which o…
€1,86M
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury apartment for sale in Leblon. Property in contemporary style with balcony and view in…
€517,440
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 552 m²
552m2 - duplex penthouse with terrace and exceptional sea view. This apartment consists of …
€2,57M
2 room apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Excellent renovated apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Ipanema. The apartment is very …
€530,469
