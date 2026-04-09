Studios for Sale in Brazil

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/20
Unusual studio 39 square meters. in one of the lively areas of the city of São Paulo, 300 me…
$119,245
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