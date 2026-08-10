Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. São Paulo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in São Paulo, Brazil

;
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo
5
Diadema
3
8 properties total found
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
🔥New launch on Chucri Zaidan is the most popular format for investors🔥The project was releas…
$64,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
🔥New launch on Chucri Zaidan is the most popular format for investors🔥The project was releas…
$64,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sao Joao do Pau dAlho, Brazil
Apartment
Sao Joao do Pau dAlho, Brazil
Area 39 m²
✈️ Investment property in Brazil - near the airport of Songonhas (Sao Paulo)💼 A rented apart…
$123,000
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room studio apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/26
38.47 sq.m. apartment in a new comfort class condominium in São Paulo with installments unti…
$125,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
🔥 Brazil is the only country where you can transfer money from the Russian Federation in rub…
$54,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/27
We offer apartments from studios to 2+1 already in a ready-made complex for living and for r…
$110,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Region, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Southeast Region, Brazil
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of ​​59 sq.m. and 1 parking space in a parking lot in…
$180,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil
Rooms 1
🔥 Сту 📍 💰 ✔️ ($17 887)✔️ ✔️ 60% — ✔️ 💳 📈 ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ 🏢 • • С• Сту• 🏠 — Rooftop: — — — Pet-📍 …
$119,000
Leave a request

Property types in São Paulo

apartments

Properties features in São Paulo, Brazil

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go