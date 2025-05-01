Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil

27 properties total found
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 39 m²
A modern residential complex that offers exceptional opportunities for living and investing …
$209,820
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 25 m²
The main feature of the project is the 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, with a total area of ​​81…
$153,250
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 33 m²
This is a multifunctional complex consisting of comfortable studios, one and two-bedroom apa…
$115,500
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 27 m²
The wide range of commercial and residential properties makes the project ideal for investor…
$109,647
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 24 m²
The project includes 8 floors of studios of 26 m² and 31 m², as well as 11 floors of apartme…
$74,880
Villa 4 bedrooms in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Villa 4 bedrooms
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
The house is located in the "golden triangle" area of ​​the most prestigious area of ​​the A…
$1,12M
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Spacious apartments in a modern and cozy complex, offering more than 20 leisure options for …
$92,700
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
The project stands out for its unique architecture and contemporary design solutions that cr…
$4,05M
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 355 m²
A suspended house with open spaces that combines nature and all the elegance of the most des…
$3,80M
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 26 m²
Key features: Property type: Studios and apartments Architectural design: Königsberger Vannu…
$135,720
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Situated in a prestigious area of ​​São Paulo, the complex offers easy access to key locatio…
$183,350
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 25 m²
The project stands out for its strategic location and offers ideal conditions for living and…
$71,070
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 27 m²
The project offers studios of 27 m² and 29 m², each of which is designed with maximum comfor…
$86,400
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
This is a premium residential complex offering a contemporary lifestyle in one of the most d…
$106,746
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
The project offers 3 and 4 bedroom apartments with a total area of ​​224 m², each of which i…
$828,800
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Main characteristics of the complex: 4 towers with 23 floors (including 3 basement levels) 2…
$183,084
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Area 91 m²
Designed by leading architects, the complex combines style and functionality, providing resi…
$273,000
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Main features of the project:Area of ​​apartments: 55 m², 60 m² and 87 m².Rooms: Options wit…
$114,800
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 24 m²
The complex has commercial premises, studios and 1-bedroom apartments. It offers the conveni…
$88,176
Villa 2 bedrooms in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Villa 2 bedrooms
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in complex in…
$442,544
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 54 m²
Situated on a 6,000 m2 plot with entrances on Helena and Funchal streets, the building has a…
$535,680
Apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Area 25 m²
The complex has a developed infrastructure, including a swimming pool, co-working, barbecue …
$70,500
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Spacious apartments and high-quality materials make the project attractive to investors. The…
$559,800
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
A high-end residential complex, ideal for discerning investors and families seeking comfort …
$233,999
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
2 bedroom apartment of 86 m2, 6 and 3 m2 balcony in a new complex under construction in Tavi…
$363,113
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Land area: 18,179.54 m² Number of towers: 4 23 floors (including 3 basements, technical, 17 …
$132,600
1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Duplex apartment with 1 bedroom of 89 sqm, parking and 2 terraces, in new resort complex (O…
$646,795
