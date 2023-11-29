Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Vienna
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Vienna, Austria

Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating in Vienna, Austria
Chalet 4 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
The beautiful mansion is located in one of the best districts of Vienna. In 2009 the estate …
€5,40M
Leave a request

Properties features in Vienna, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir