Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Strasshof an der Nordbahn
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room apartment
Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
The terraced house in Strasshof an der Nordbahn impresses with its central location and exce…
$561,716
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go