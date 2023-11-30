Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 room house in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
€499,999
Leave a request
House in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
House
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 52 m²
€209,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Detached single-family house built in 2018 in solid brick construction in the middle of a fa…
€450,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir