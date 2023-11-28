Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Gemeinde Stockerau
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
House
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Area 90 m²
€379,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
8 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
€738,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
6 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
BEAUTIFUL BORROOM OR TWO-SAMILY HOUSE with GARTENIDYLLE and KACHELÖFEN AND POOL IN CENTRAL L…
€684,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir