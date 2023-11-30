Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Laxenburg, Austria

apartments
5
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
3 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 5
€592,000
4 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/5
€986,000
4 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/5
€1,03M
4 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/5
€1,03M
3 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
3 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 5
€574,000
