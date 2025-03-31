Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Fuerstenfeld
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Fuerstenfeld, Austria

2 properties total found
Romantic park villa in the beautiful Spa region of Austria in Fuerstenfeld, Austria
Romantic park villa in the beautiful Spa region of Austria
Fuerstenfeld, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 899 m²
Constructed in 1996 and having undergone continuous modernization over time, this villa stan…
$697,464
Leave a request
Hotel - Rooms & Suites - Seminar Rooms - Wellness Area in Fuerstenfeld, Austria
Hotel - Rooms & Suites - Seminar Rooms - Wellness Area
Fuerstenfeld, Austria
Area 3 324 m²
HOTEL A highly interesting property is for sale with a good return despite "Corona times"…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes