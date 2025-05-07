Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Tulln
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Tulln, Austria

Klosterneuburg
4
5 properties total found
Apartment in Sankt Andra Wordern, Austria
Apartment
Sankt Andra Wordern, Austria
$1,01M
3 room apartment in Kritzendorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Kritzendorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
This attractive DG-Maisonette was refurbished in 2024 with love for detail and can now be pu…
$654,511
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kierling, Austria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kierling, Austria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique new modern villa with swimming pool in Klosterneuburg near Vienna!   This modern …
$4,64M
5 room house in Klosterneuburg, Austria
5 room house
Klosterneuburg, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
With great attention to quality and design in the construction, this modern detached house o…
$2,18M
Villa 4 rooms in Kierling, Austria
Villa 4 rooms
Kierling, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Living on the Ölberg in Klosterneuburg This picturesque property on the popular Ö…
$1,11M
