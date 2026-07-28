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Houses for sale in Bezirk Krems, Austria

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5 properties total found
5 room house in Spitz, Austria
5 room house
Spitz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 692 m²
Immerse yourself in the timeless charm of this magnificent country house in one of the most …
$419,709
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4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 042 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$397,914
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4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 682 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$511,929
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4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 042 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$397,914
Leave a request
4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 532 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$568,937
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