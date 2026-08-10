Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Bregenz
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Bregenz, Austria

;
apartments
5
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Number of floors 7
Space LechApartment A0-14 Orientation: North East Investor Apartment in the Austrian Alps …
$1,01M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
5 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 5
Floor 5/9
Schröcken /Voralberg, Room LechApartment with real second residence in the Austrian Alps in …
$3,80M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Space LechInvestor Apartment A1/15 Investor Apartment in the Austrian Alps in the Lech area…
$1,15M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Fantastic investor apartment in the Austrian Alps in the Lech area at an altitude of 1,495 m…
$606,675
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 7
Fantastic investor apartment in the Austrian Alps in the Lech area at an altitude of 1,495 m…
$774,275
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Bregenz, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go