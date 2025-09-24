Residential complex DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE

DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE

📍 Plazh Area, Durres

🌊 Only 200 meters from the sea | 5 minutes walking to the beach

A new business-class residential complex located in one of the most sought-after areas of Durres.

DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE is a modern architectural project designed for comfortable living by the sea and attractive real estate investment.

The Plazh district has long been one of the most popular locations in the city. It is known for its convenient location, developed infrastructure, and easy access both to the seaside and the city center.

The area is especially attractive for:

• international investors

• digital nomads and freelancers

• tourists planning to relocate to Albania

• Albanian families looking for permanent residence

The high rental demand and proximity to the beach make this location particularly attractive for investment.

Architecture of the Complex

DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE is a modern residential development consisting of three buildings positioned diagonally behind one another.

🏢 Building 1 — 9 floors

🏢 Building 2 — 17 floors

🏢 Building 3 — 25 floors

The buildings are connected through a commercial area on the ground floors, where various services for residents are planned, such as:

• gym

• restaurants and cafés

• SPA and wellness facilities

• shops and service businesses

The modern architectural design, elegant façades, and stylish lighting will make this project one of the most distinctive residential complexes in the Plazh area.

The complex will also feature a private and secured territory, providing comfort and privacy for residents.

Apartment Types

The complex offers several apartment layouts:

• Studio apartments

• 1+1 apartments

• 2+1 apartments

• 3+1 apartments

The minimum apartment size starts from 44 m².

🌊 Sea views begin from the 10th floor, making higher-floor apartments especially desirable.

Apartment Finishing

Apartments are delivered with full construction finishing, including:

• floor and balcony tiles

• fully equipped bathroom

• toilet

• sink

• bidet

• boiler

• interior doors

• armored entrance door

• double-glazed windows

• electrical and plumbing systems installed

• preparation for air conditioning systems

Parking

The complex includes a two-level underground parking garage.

🚗 Level -1 — €15,000

🚗 Level -2 — €13,000

Commercial Units

Commercial spaces are also available for sale within the complex.

💼 Price starting from €2500 / m²

Apartment Prices

💶 starting from €1500 / m²

🌊 sea view apartments — from €2000 / m²

Purchase Conditions

Flexible payment plan available.

💳 installments up to 4 years

📉 first payment — 15%

Construction Status

🏗 Foundation stage (start of construction)

📅 Completion expected in 2030

Location

The complex is located in one of the most convenient areas of Durres.

📍 Durres city center — about 4 km

✈️ Tirana International Airport — about 30 minutes

Nearby you will find:

• the beach and promenade

• restaurants and cafés

• supermarkets

• public transportation

• all necessary infrastructure for comfortable living

Reliable Developer

The project is developed by DESLA, a construction company with extensive experience in residential development in Albania.

According to Albanian legislation, in the event that a developer does not complete a project, the state assumes responsibility for ensuring completion, providing an additional level of security for investors.

✨ DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE combines modern architecture, a prime location near the sea, and strong investment potential in one of Durres’ most desirable areas.