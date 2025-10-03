  1. Realting.com
  4. Hotel HOTEL FOR SALE – ELITE POTENTIAL BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Cuke, Albania
from
$1,40M
ID: 32632
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Sarande
  • Town
    Saranda
  • Village
    Cuke

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Saranda Center | 4 minutes from the sea
In the heart of Saranda, in one of the most sought-after areas with immediate access to all services, a hotel structure with very high investment potential is offered for sale, ideal to be transformed into a modern & exclusive Boutique Hotel.
- Main property data
Building area: 720 m²
Land area: 137.5 m²
Building with elevator
18 existing rooms
- Floor organization
Floor -1: 94 m² (technical area / storage / SPA / laundry)
Floor 0: 94 m² – includes 2 shops + main hotel entrance
4 residential floors: about 133 m² each, dedicated to hotel rooms
- REAL TRANSFORMATION POTENTIAL
The property needs restoration, but this directly translates into maximum customization opportunities:
Conversion into an all-white Mediterranean or modern Boutique Hotel
French balconies, elegant facade, architectural lighting
Room reorganization to 4⭐ / 5⭐ Boutique standards
Reception area + lounge bar on floor 0
SPA / wellness possibilities on floor -1
- Absolute strategic location:
In the center of Saranda
4 minutes walk from the sea
Close to the bus station
High tourist flow area throughout the season
Ideal for elite tourism, couples, adults-only, short-stay & experience hotel
- SMART INVESTMENT

Location on the map

Cuke, Albania
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

