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Wave Estates

Rruga e Epikadeve, Durrës, Pranë Vollga
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Company Type
Real estate agency
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On the platform
2 months
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English, Deutsch, Italiano
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Wave Estates
Wave Estates
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Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Albania, Saranda
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 10
Why use Elite's Realty Group? Elite’s Realty Group is a real estate firm with a clientele from all over the world that is based on 30 years of experience and trust. Our crew is continually outfitted to meet the highest standards since we place a strong focus on providing outstanding servi…
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Languages
English
PRO Silver
Century 21 Eon
Albania, Bashkia Durres
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 597 Сommercial properties 12 Long-term rental 21 Short-term rental 1 Lands 8
Century 21 Eon Durres — the leader in real estate on the Albanian coast 🇦🇱 We are not just part of the international Century 21 brand, operating in 86 countries with more than 145,000 real estate professionals. We are one of the most successful offices in Albania. Since 2019, Century 2…
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Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Grinchenko Real Estate
Albania, Durrës, Rruga Taulantia/1, Hyrja 4, Apartament 30, me nr pasurie 27/292+4-30, zona kadastrale 8512, volumi 55, faqe 27
Company's year of foundation 2022
Residential property 25
Our real estate agency offers only those properties that we ourselves would choose for ourselves or recommend to our loved ones. Customer trust is our top priority. We personally inspect each property and honestly describe all its features, both advantages and possible disadvantages. We h…
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Languages
English, Русский, Українська
PRO Silver
EstateAll
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 147 Сommercial properties 23 Long-term rental 103 Short-term rental 1 Lands 8
EstateAll Agency in numbers: EstateAll real estate agency has been successfully operating in the Albanian housing market since 2016. It is a part of Bond Investment Group Corporation.  Vitali Bondarik, the head of the corporation, a businessman and philanthropist from Belarus, moved from B…
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IREA PROPERTY LTD
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Company's year of foundation 2008
Residential property 9
Irea Property Ltd is a property agency based in Vlora and located in the Albanian Riviera. With 14 years of experience in the real estate market, it has served hundreds of clients and marketed Albanian properties in the International Real Estate market. Irea Property represents investo…
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