Rent in Riga

Latvia, Riga
Real estate agency
2005
1 month
English, Русский, Latviešu
www.rentinriga.com
About the agency

The Strength of Rent in Riga

We are proud to call ourselves one of the strongest and leading real estate companies in Latvia. 🇱🇻

The uniqueness and strength of Rent in Riga is expressed in several aspects that we are proud of — and where we truly stand out.

🏆 1. The Largest Selection of Real Estate Listings

Since starting in 2005, we have built the widest and highest-quality real estate database in Latvia, featuring 5000 rental and sales listings — including 1270 apartments, 340 houses, 2170 commercial properties, and 313 investment opportunities.

🏆 2. Experienced Agents

🔑 Rent in Riga’s team includes agents who have been with the company since its founding in 2005.

Our team includes agents with experience in hundreds of transactions, as well as newer professionals who have already made this industry their own.

🏆 3. Number of Transactions

Working with a wide and diverse range of properties allows us to adapt to changing market conditions and demand. As a result, we close an average of 1,200 rental, lease, and sales transactions each year.

Rent in Riga Logo

The Rent in Riga brand has always been driven by a core idea: to help people find what they’re looking for — whether it’s a new home, business space, or the best solution for any real estate-related need.

The search icon in the logo represents this process.

It symbolizes clarity, focus, and the ability to find the right choice among many options.

Just like a magnifying glass reveals important details, we ensure that every client sees the best available opportunities.

We are not just service providers — we help people take the next big step.

The word “IN” inside the search icon highlights a clear direction — this is where what you’re looking for is. This is where the solutions are.

“IN” is frequently used in business and real estate contexts. It refers to:

• Location (in Riga)

• Industry involvement (in the market)

• Partnership (in a partnership)

• Time (in time)

• Progress (in progress)

• Method (in escrow account)

Its use helps create a professional and precise tone in communication.

Services

Rent in Riga core focus on real estate brokerage services. Our mission is to professionally support clients throughout the entire process of renting, leasing, or selling property.

RIR acts as a bridge between supply and demand — connecting those looking to rent, lease, or buy with those looking to let, lease out, or sell. This process is carried out with a high level of expertise, trust, and a client-focused approach tailored to individual needs.

Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
