  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ProKvartal

ProKvartal

Belarus, Minsk
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 9 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
prokvartal.by/
About the agency

In 2021, a team of real estate professionals created a new, modern agency ProKvartal.
We use the latest global trends in Real Estate and Digital technology to deliver the best results.
Motto: You dream, we realize!
PRO mission:
Qualitatively change the real estate market of the Republic of Belarus, setting progressive standards of work.
Our daily job is to make people happier by helping them solve any real estate issue successfully.

Services

PRO values:
1. proactivity – moving towards goals important to us, regardless of conditions and circumstances;
2. transparency, trust and security at all stages of cooperation,
3. the use of innovative technologies in all business processes of the agency,
4. unique system of real estate market analytics of the Republic of Belarus. We know everything about him and more...
5. the responsibility of each employee and the agency as a whole for the result,
6. continuous self-improvement and training to improve the personal effectiveness of employees and the effectiveness of the agency,
7. creating a harmonious atmosphere for all customers and employees,
8. Creativity in solving problems,
9. social and environmental responsibility of the agency to society and future generations – participation in charitable initiatives and cooperation with public organizations;
10. full dedication of employees in solving any issues of clients.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:15
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Belarus
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti
13 properties
Agencies nearby
OOO Liga prava - Nedvizhimost
Belarus, Homyel
Company's year of foundation 2008
Residential property 13 Lands 1
13 years in the real estate market of the Republic of Belarus
Leave a request
Kohinur
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2002
Residential property 2 Сommercial property 1
Leave a request
Ekspert
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2014
Residential property 310 Сommercial property 72 Long-term rental 83 Lands 16
Expert is a professional real estate agency that provides real estate services in sale transactions, purchasing and exchanging of housing in Minsk and the nearest suburbs. If you want to sell, buy or exchange your apartment, cottage or house — call us! The staff of the Expert Real Estate …
Leave a request
OOO Bir Bay
Belarus, Minsk
New buildings 1 Residential property 5
BIR.BY. REAL ESTATE FROM THE DEVELOPER IN THE BEST RESIDENTIAL COMPLEXES OF MINSK! Acquisition of prestigious real estate in a comfortable and developed area with infrastructure necessary for a happy and comfortable life is in walking distance - a joyful event in everyone's life. Real est…
Leave a request
OOO Esteyt Kompani
Belarus, Lida
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 180 Сommercial property 14 Long-term rental 5 Lands 1
We offer what is essential for a successful transaction and support of our client: security, quality, honesty, professionalism, and comfort. We do more than just sell properties; we protect the interests of our customers. Selection of best object options, full legal support, new standards fo…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go