Martini Immobiliare

Umbria Real Estate is an Estate Agent specialized in property sales as well as holiday rentals at the higher end of the market. Operating mainly in Umbria and Tuscany, we personally select all properties and take care of our clients throughout the purchasing or rental processes.

We offer a large portfolio to satisfy the different needs of our clients: classic farmhouses in fabulous hill-top positions, luxury villas, apartments in medieval castles or villages and historical ruins. We are also branching out into other regions of Italy such as Tuscany. Umbria Real Estate follows the client during each step of the buying process with efficient and highly professional service dealing with the extensive bureaucratic processes involved in the purchase. We nurture a tried-and-tested as well as a wide network of collaborating professionals – surveyors, architects and various building/restoration staff.

The other branch of our business is high-end holiday villa rentals. We have personally selected a large range of quality holiday villas in the countryside, specially chosen for their comfort, interiors and natural setting. Every villa has its own swimming pool and it’s situated within easy reach of local shops, restaurants and places of historical and cultural interest. The majority of the villas are located in Umbria, a spectacular region that we know extremely well. As you browse through our properties, you will find that real and typically homes await you, the best way to live the local life in complete freedom and privacy.