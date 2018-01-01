Martini Immobiliare

We have been in the Russian market for almost 10 years, and over this time we have found great real estate options for numerous families fr om Yekaterinburg, Samara, St. Petersburg, Moscow, and other cities. In addition to our managers, our team includes an architect, several designers, and a lawyer to help with all of your bureaucratic questions, including residence permits.
We start, naturally, with an introductory tour: we will organize your trip to see us in the South of Italy, issue an invitation for you, select your tickets, find you a hotel, meet you at the airport. The next day, we will visit the facilities we previously agreed on together, either by e-mail or when we meet at our office in Moscow. During this tour, we will introduce you to life in our region, show you our beaches, towns, and even non-touristic places. For example, wild beaches that only locals know about... And much more!
For clients who cannot come to Italy yet, we have prepared a plan B option, namely video tours and a distance purchase format.
After the purchase, we help all our clients get used to our region, we assist them even in such simple communal issues as wh ere and how to pay for their apartment, get an Internet connection, install an alarm system, buy an Italian SIM card, etc. This way, you will only have pleasant memories of the beginning of your new life in Italy!