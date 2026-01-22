Land of Dreams Gallery

  1. Realting.com
214013 Россия, Смоленск, улица Матросова,9, офис "F"
;
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2006
On the platform
On the platform
2 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Website
Website
landofdreamsgallery.com
Working time
Open now
About the agency

Extensive experience in real estate. We have been working in this area since 2006. Since 2016, we have been selling real estate abroad. Have you ever dreamed of having an apartment by the sea? Want to buy a hotel, invest and have passive income?

We will select real estate under your budget, accompany the deal, help you get a residence permit, prepare documents on a turnkey basis and select an excellent university for your children. You will receive full information about the facilities, additional costs and taxes. Our experts will calculate the profitability of each object.

Our team consists of experienced professionals who will help you carry out any transactions with foreign real estate. We offer a wide range of services and provide an individual approach to each client.

Services

Buying, selling, renting real estate, real estate management, Consulting, Post-sales service, Homestaging

Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Liliya Murtazina
Liliya Murtazina
4 properties
