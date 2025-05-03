  1. Realting.com
Bulgaria, Nesebar
;
Real estate agency
2021
5 months
English, Русский, Български
www.inreal4u.com/
About the agency

Welcome to Inreal4u Ltd., your trusted partner in the real estate world. Based in Bulgaria and Dubai, we specialize in providing exceptional property solutions tailored to your needs. Whether you're looking for a dream home by the sea or a high-return investment in a thriving city, we’ve got you covered.

Who We Are
Inreal4u Ltd. is a professional real estate agency with extensive experience in:

Residential Properties: Cozy apartments, luxurious villas, and homes with stunning views.
Investment Properties: Opportunities in dynamic markets like Dubai and Bulgaria’s coastal regions.
Commercial Real Estate: Prime spaces for businesses and offices.
Our team speaks multiple languages, including English, Russian, and Bulgarian, ensuring clear communication for our international clients.

Why Choose Inreal4u Ltd.?
Global Reach: Offices and expertise in both Bulgaria and Dubai, two of the most attractive real estate markets.
Local Knowledge: Deep understanding of market trends, legal processes, and the best areas for investment or living.
Exclusive Listings: Direct access to unique properties, from beachfront apartments in Bulgaria to luxury developments in Dubai.
Full-Service Approach: We provide end-to-end support, including property selection, legal assistance, and financial consultations.
Our Mission
At Inreal4u Ltd., our mission is to connect you with the perfect property, whether it’s a peaceful retreat by the Black Sea, a luxury villa in Dubai, or a profitable investment opportunity. We are committed to making your property journey smooth, transparent, and successful.

Get in Touch
Whether you're buying, selling, or investing, let Inreal4u Ltd. be your trusted partner. Together, we’ll turn your real estate dreams into reality.

Services

1. Residential Real Estate

  • Buying and selling apartments, houses, and villas.
  • Assistance with property selection based on your needs.
  • Specializing in properties with sea views, resort complexes, and city residences.

2. Commercial Real Estate

  • Offices, retail spaces, and business premises.
  • Investment opportunities with high rental potential.
  • Full support for legal and financial transactions.

3. Property Investment Services

  • Market analysis to identify the best investment opportunities.
  • Assistance with purchasing properties for rental or resale.
  • Consulting on return-on-investment (ROI) and market trends.

4. Legal and Financial Assistance

  • Full support with documentation and legal verification.
  • Assistance in setting up payments and handling contracts.
  • Consulting on local laws and taxes for property owners.

5. After-Sales Services

  • Property management and maintenance services.
  • Assistance with furnishing and interior design.
  • Long-term rental management and tenant search.

6. Custom Solutions for International Buyers

  • Multilingual support in English, Russian, Bulgarian, and more.
  • Assistance with relocation and visa services (if applicable).
  • Guidance for non-residents on property ownership and local regulations.

7. Consulting and Valuation

  • Real estate consulting for individuals and businesses.
  • Property valuation for buying, selling, or renting.
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:13
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Bulgaria
inreal Baimukhamedov
inreal Baimukhamedov
24 properties
Sajt i
Sajt i
3 properties
Ila trembolev
Ila trembolev
46 properties
Agencies nearby
BESTAY PROPERTY LTD
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Company's year of foundation 2004
Residential property 17 Сommercial property 11 Lands 1
Bestay Property — a real estate agency which supports people to find or sell their home, land or other property in Sofia and all over Bulgaria. We assist companies to achieve success, by acquiring or sell housing investment, office, hotel, shop, restaurant or other property. We created th…
Niva Il
Bulgaria, Donchevo
We have extensive experience of more than 10 years in the field of Bulgarian real estate sales. We continue to provide the following services: — Buying real estate in Bulgaria, including all sea and ski resorts, the cities of Burgas, Varna, rural houses, land for various purposes, commercia…
Dream Home
Bulgaria, Varna
Residential property 588
The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.   Our main advantages: Considerable experience; Professionalism and established reputation;   Large database of real estate …
DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI
Bulgaria, Sofia City
Residential property 317 Сommercial property 6 Lands 4
DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagu…
GINY DOM
Bulgaria, Burgas
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 72 Сommercial property 2 Lands 1
Real estate agency Ginу Dom deals with mediation between sellers and buyers of real estate. We also deal with construction and finishing repair work. We also mediate in larger investment projects. We offer a variety of properties in the Burgas area - for example in the resorts of Su…
