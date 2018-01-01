  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Home Place

Home Place

Bulgaria, boulevard Vladislav Varnenchik 109
;
Home Place
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български, Українська, Türkçe
Website
Website
homeplace.bg
We are on social networks
Company description

Home Place Real Estate is a top choice for anyone looking to buy, sell, or invest in property in Bulgaria. With years of experience, we have a deep understanding of the market and all its segments.
What we absolutely enjoy doing is serving foreign clients. This, combined with our expertise, experience and our huge property database, makes us the preferred choice for those seeking a reliable and trusted local partner.

Our goal has always been to find quality properties at reasonable prices and to present them in the best possible way. Attractive location, quality construction, provided maintenance - we are always looking for this in every new property or complex we offer for sale.
Trust Home Place Real Estate to guide you through every step of your real estate journey in Bulgaria!

Services

Our services include real estate brokerage and consulting, marketing and sales of new construction, market data and reports, after sale services and more. 

  1. Properties for sale
  2. Properties for rent
  3. Property viewings
  4. Legal help and services
  5. Company registration
  6. Accountancy services
  7. Insurance
  8. Instant online valuation
  9. Sell or rent property with us
Our agents in Belgium
Georgi Georgiev
Georgi Georgiev
Agencies nearby
Kvadrat Riel Esteyt EOOD
Residential property 310 Сommercial property 89

The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers.

Our mission: to satisfy any of our client’s needs, correspond to their wishes, opportunities, and ideas.

Atikante Estates
Residential property 1

A real estate agency of new generation. We use cutting-edge expensive technologies:

3D virtual reality; HD photo quality; accurate architectural surveys and sketches of rooms; implementation of social media for reaching more customers; free legal, architectural and accounting advice which is included into the commission; we cooperate with the largest foreign companies and investment funds; Besides being a broker, we are also an investor: we rent, purchase and sell real estate.

If you need any help connected with real estate don't hesitate to contact us!

Oazis realty
Residential property 1188 Сommercial property 92

Bulgarian estate agency «Oasis realty». Our own database includes more than 500 exceptional verified properties. We are located on the southern coast of the country in Nesebar city.

We sell apartments, houses, investment objects, primary and secondary real estate. Besides, we render assistance in accessing bank products such as mortgage loans, etc.

DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI
Residential property 337 Сommercial property 5

DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagues was built through our uncompromising quality standards, hard and honest work. Our company strives to improve the image of real estate agents every day

Dream Home
Residential property 479

The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.   Our main advantages: Considerable experience; Professionalism and established reputation;   Large database of real estate objects; Our own exclusive property; The most favourable terms of transactions; Full support and after-sales service; Competent employees; Offices in different countries; Organization of seminars, trips and events; Profitable and secure cooperation.

Realting.com
Go