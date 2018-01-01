Dianest-Stroyinvest

  1. Realting.com
Belarus, ул. Мележа, 1, офис 1327-1328, 220113 Минск
Real estate agency
2001
English, Русский
dianest.by
Company description

Dianest Group is one of the leaders in the real estate market. More than 19 years, we attract customers with an impeccable reputation and high-quality standards. All our employees are experts in the market who help clients to solve housing issues. We efficiently and quickly provide a full range of real estate services with an individual approach to each client. We adhere to professional integrity, strive to find common ground with clients, constantly improve our skills, which improves the quality of our services and creates an estimable reputation of the agency.

Services

A profitable sale-purchase-exchange of your real estate; Comprehensive legal advice; Loan support; Transaction compliance, no risks or litigation

Our agents in Belarus
Svetlana Korzhenevskaya
Svetlana Korzhenevskaya
134 properties
