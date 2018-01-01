Dianest-Stroyinvest

Orshansky Real Estate Center Additional Liability Company was established in 2007, obtained a certificate of state registration and a license issued by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus to provide real estate services. Orshansky Real Estate Center provides a full range of real estate services. Such services as purchase and sale of housing facilities (apartments, cottages, houses) and non-residential buildings (offices, warehouses and industrial premises) are most in demand. Orshansky Real Estate Center is a leading real estate agency in Orsha and the region. We provide a full range of services for real estate transactions starting from the selection of options for the future transaction. Cooperation with us will PROTECT you from possible illegal actions by scammers and dealers. By making a transaction through our agency, your purchase is automatically insured by a state insurance company. Our experienced professional staff will make all possible verifications of documents and the property so that you can sleep peacefully. At the office of the company at Lenina St, 59 office 2, during working hours you may get a FREE consultations . Orshansky Real Estate Center ALC - a GUARANTEE of your safety when buying and selling real estate.